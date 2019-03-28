Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia Man Gets Five Years In Fatal Shooting Of Neighbor

Yazmin RodriguezBy Mar 28, 2019, 11:00 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five years in prison for fatally shooting a neighbor who sprayed insecticide at him during an argument.

News outlets report 63-year-old Randall Douglas Woods of Clendenin was sentenced Wednesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court for his guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in the 2017 death of 31-year-old David Elmore Jr.

Prosecutors say Elmore and others were in a pickup truck and Woods was on an ATV in the roadway. Woods fired into the pickup, striking Elmore in the chest and a woman in the arm.

After the shooting, Woods went home and called 911. Woods received credit for 581 days already served in jail.

