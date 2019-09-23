West Virginia man cited by cops after TSA finds loaded gun at Huntington Tri-State Airport

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – A Lincoln County, West Virginia, man was cited by police after he was caught by Transportation Security Administration officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport (HTS) with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag on Sunday, September 22. The 9 mm handgun was loaded with a bullet in the chamber and there were another 13 bullets in the bag. It marked the eighth gun caught at the airport’s checkpoint so far this year. By comparison, TSA officers caught two firearms at the HTS checkpoint in 2018.

TSA officers spotted the gun when the man’s belongings entered the X-ray machine. They contacted the airport police, who arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the man, a resident of Hamlin, West Virginia, for questioning, before citing him on a weapons violation.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

Nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017. Eighty-six percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34% had a bullet in the chamber.