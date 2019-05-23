Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia Man Charged With Killing Wife, Who Was Missing

May 23, 2019, 08:56 am

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia have arrested a man and charged him with killing his wife, who disappeared in 2016.

News outlets report 40-year-old Arthur Owen Woods of Nicholas County was arrested there Wednesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder.

Starina Woods of Charleston disappeared in March 2016 and hasn’t been found.

Woods is to be arraigned Thursday in Nicholas County. He’s being held in jail, but no information was available online about whether he has a lawyer who could comment on the case.

Detectives said blood spatter was found at the couple’s home in Charleston and there were signs someone tried to clean up blood.

According to court records, Woods has told police he didn’t know where his wife was and believed she fled to Ecuador with another man.

