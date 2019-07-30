Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia man charged with beating girlfriend’s son, 6

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 30, 2019, 11:22 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia man has been charged for beating his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old David Stafford was charged Monday with felony child abuse.

The sheriff’s office says Stafford had told officials that the boy was injured from an accident, but later admitted that he struck the child the in abdomen, face and head after doctors examined the boy.

Records show he has been jailed on $50,000 bail. A court clerk says Stafford has not yet hired a lawyer.

