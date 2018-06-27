West Virginia man charged after police said he threw chicken feces at the Red Hen

LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A West Virginia man has been charged after police said he threw feces at the Red Hen Tuesday while others were standing outside the restaurant protesting.

Protesters made their presence known, lining the street and corner, and drawing attention to what many of them call an attack on President Donald Trump’s Administration.

The outrage comes days after the Red Hen’s owner asked Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave the restaurant Friday night.

Since then there has been major outrage online over Stephanie Wilkinson’s actions.

Tuesday, people turned to the street with their signs in hand to protest the restaurant, which has remained closed since the incident.

Outside the Red Hen people were chanting and held homemade signs, Corey Stewart campaign signs and American and Make America Great Again flags.

Another man held signs that said “Homos are full of demons” and “Unless they repent Let God Burn Them (LGBT) 2 Peter 2:6.”

Reginald Scott See, 51, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was arrested and charged with littering and disorderly conduct after throwing chicken feces toward the Red Hen Tuesday afternoon.

The local fire department had it all cleaned up by Tuesday evening and police said the protesters were semi-peaceful despite this incident and some shouting at each other.

Both supporters and opponents of Wilkinson’s decision said she had every right to dismiss Sanders.

However, supporters have applauded the restaurant owner for taking a stand, opponents who showed up to protest, though, said they don’t take this kind of action toward public servants lightly.

The Red Hen has been closed for business since Friday and it’s not clear when they will open back up.

Wilkinson has stepped down as executive director of Main Street Lexington, a local business group that supports the city’s development.