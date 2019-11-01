BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch West Virginia man catches state-record chain pickerel
NewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

West Virginia man catches state-record chain pickerel

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 01, 2019, 07:46 am

2
0

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators say a staterecord chain pickerel has been caught in Preston County.

The Division of Natural Resources said in a news release that Matt Born of Reedsville used an inline spinner to catch the fish Oct. 13 at Upper Deckers Lake.

The fish measured a record 27.87 inches (70.8 centimeters). The previous record was a 27.75inch (70.5centimeter) chain pickerel caught by Steven Demma at Tuckahoe Lake in 2001.

The chain pickerel is a member of the pike family.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X