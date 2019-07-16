West Virginia man arrested with a loaded gun at John F. Kennedy International Airport

NEW YORK – A West Virginia man was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) this morning, July 16, when Transportation Security Administration officers detected a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at one of the airport’s checkpoints. The .38-caliber handgun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

It marked the fourth gun that TSA officers have detected at JFK so far this year, doubling the two firearms that were discovered in carry-on bags at the airport last year.

TSA officers detected this handgun in a West Virginia man’s carry-on bag this morning. (TSA photo)

When the TSA officers spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, they contacted the Port Authority Police, who arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and detained the man for questioning before arresting him on weapons charges.

The man, a resident of Bluefield, West Virginia, was ticketed to fly to London.

Passengers are permitted to travel domestically with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. However, travelers flying to international destinations should check on the laws of the countries that they are flying to prior to taking the trip. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by country, state and locality.

Nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017. Eighty-six percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34% had a bullet in the chamber.

As a reminder, individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement. Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags. If the individual is a TSA Pre✓® member, that person could even lose their TSA Pre✓® status. In addition, TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,333 for weapons violations. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,000. The complete list of penalties is posted online.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.