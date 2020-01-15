West Virginia looking for Republican delegates to send to the RNC Convention this summer

The Republican National Committee, in accordance with The Rules of the Republican Party, has directed that a national convention of delegated representatives of the Republican Party be held in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina, beginning on August 24, 2020, for the purpose of nominating candidates for President and Vice President of the United States of America to be voted for on November 3, 2020.
The State of West Virginia has been allocated 35 Delegates and 32 Alternate Delegates. The process for becoming a Delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention is below:
- An application must be submitted to the State Party Headquarters not later than May 1, 2020. Today is the first day that you may apply to be a Delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention. There is a $20 fee to apply to be a delegate from West Virginia.
- Voters will go to the polls on May 12, 2020 and vote in a Presidential Preference Primary. The candidate who receives the most votes in that primary election is the only candidate who is allocated delegates and the West Virginia Republican delegates are bound to that candidate.
- The applications that were submitted to the State Party will be sent to the campaign of the candidate for President who received the most votes. That campaign will compile a slate of Delegates and Alternate Delegates.
- At the Summer meeting of the West Virginia Republican Party Executive Committee, the slate that is submitted by the winning candidate is put forward and formally elected by the State Executive Committee.
The Official 2020 Republican National Convention Delegate Application Form and Information Packet may be found at this link.