West Virginia looking for Republican delegates to send to the RNC Convention this summer

The Republican National Committee, in accordance with The Rules of the Republican Party, has directed that a national convention of delegated representatives of the Republican Party be held in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina, beginning on August 24, 2020, for the purpose of nominating candidates for President and Vice President of the United States of America to be voted for on November 3, 2020.

The State of West Virginia has been allocated 35 Delegates and 32 Alternate Delegates. The process for becoming a Delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention is below: