West Virginia library pulls LGBTQA+ children book amid controversy

UPSHUR COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – An LGBTQA+ children book is getting a lot of attention after a local pastor asked a public library to remove it.

The Upshur County Public Library Board is scheduled to hold a meeting this evening on whether or not the book should remain on or off the shelves.

The book, Prince and Knight are about a prince who falls in love with a brave knight.

According to the Mountaineer Journal, many residents are arguing that since the library is financed by local tax dollars, children’s books depicting controversial and suggestive material should not be available.

According to the Huffington Post, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis expressed the partnership was part of her organization’s goal of “advancing positive representation of LGBTQ lives, experiences, and stories at every stage of our lives.” Books, she said in the statement, “are a natural progression to encourage awareness, kindness, and acceptance at an early age.”

The meeting is scheduled for 4 pm today.

An online petition in support of keeping the book on the shelf is gaining traction and those that want to sign it can visit it here: https://www.change.org/p/glaad-petition-against-banning-moving-a-children-s-book-at-the-upshur-county-public-library?utm_content=cl_sharecopy_19091390_en-US%3Av4&recruiter=908058858&recruited_by_id=32d4ef50-d8eb-11e8-8de4-93ecfb3111d2&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_abi&utm_term=petition_dashboard&share_bandit_exp=abi-19091390-en-US&share_bandit_var=v1