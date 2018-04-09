West Virginia Libraries Celebrate National Library Week April 8-14

CHARLESTON, W. VA. – This week, the West Virginia Library Commission joins libraries nationwide and across the state, in celebrating the many ways libraries lead their communities through the transformative services, programs and expertise they offer.

April 8-14 is National Library Week, an annual celebration of the life-changing work of libraries, librarians and library workers. Libraries aren’t just places to borrow books or study—they’re also creative and engaging community centers where people can collaborate using new technologies and develop their skills and passions.

Libraries of all types have long been evolving to meet the needs of the communities they serve. Diverse groups including elected officials, small business owners and students depend upon libraries and the resources they offer. Resources like e-books and technology classes, materials for English-language learners and programs for job seekers are just a few ways libraries and librarians are transforming to lead their communities. Community members can also develop their own leadership skills at the library, with endless opportunity to build skills and confidence through resources and programming.

West Virginia public libraries help lead their communities with programs such as summer reading for young students, book discussion groups, assistance in job searches and resume writing, and by offering volunteer tax assistance during tax season. The WVLC does its part with innovative programs, such as Letters About Literature, the annual reading and writing competition for students in grades 4 through 12.

“Public Libraries help lead our community by advocating for widespread access to crucial services and lifelong learning,” said Karen Goff, Executive Secretary of the WVLC. “Libraries level the playing field for people of any age who seek information and access to technologies to improve their quality of life.”

Libraries also offer something unique to their communities, the expertise of individual librarians. Librarians assist patrons in using increasingly complex technology and sorting through the potentially overwhelming mass of information bombarding today’s digital society. This is especially crucial when access to reliable and trustworthy data is more important than ever.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April. It is designed to recognize the contributions of our nation’s libraries and librarians and to promote library use and support.

For more information on how libraries lead their communities, contact your local library or the WVLC at 304-558-2041.

West Virginia Library Commission encourages lifelong learning, individual empowerment, civic engagement, and an enriched quality of life by enhancing library and information services for all West Virginians. WVLC is an independent agency of the Office of the Secretary of Education and the Arts.

To learn more about the WVLC, please visit www.librarycommission.wv.gov or call us at 304-558-2041.

