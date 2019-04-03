West Virginia Libraries Celebrate National Library Week April 7-13

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The West Virginia Library Commission joins libraries, college campuses, and communities across the state and nationwide in celebrating libraries, librarians, and library workers during National Library Week. First celebrated in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries of all types – school, public, academic, and special – each April.

In West Virginia, libraries provide important community programs, including summer reading for young students, book discussion groups, assistance in job searches and resume writing, and volunteer tax assistance during tax season. The Library Commission does its part with a number of innovative programs, such as Letters About Literature, the annual reading and writing competition for students in grades 4 through 12; SELF-e for Authors, a program that supports local writers by making their eBooks available to more readers; and the Talking Book Program, which provides access to books for West Virginians who cannot see or handle printed materials.

“Libraries today are more than a place to check out books or browse through the aisles, they are a place of unlimited possibilities,” said Karen Goff, Executive Secretary of the Library Commission. “Public libraries have grown and evolved in how they provide for the needs of their communities, and National Library Week is a wonderful way to celebrate these exciting changes.”

National Library Week events include:

In a world of rapid technological and cultural change, libraries and library workers are trusted resources for both individuals and the community. Librarians are trained experts who help library users explore the information jungle to discover what they are seeking, whether they are verifying news sources, investigating healthcare options or searching for sources of student financial aid. Libraries and librarians support the curiosity and creativity that builds strong communities, a strong state, a strong nation.

For more information on National Library Week, contact your local library or the Library Commission at 304-558-2041.

The West Virginia Library Commission encourages lifelong learning, individual empowerment, civic engagement, and an enriched quality of life by enhancing library and information services for all West Virginians. The WVLC sponsors the WV Center for the Book and urges state residents to Explore, Discover, and Create in West Virginia libraries.

To learn more about the WVLC, please visit www.librarycommission.wv.gov or call us at 304-558-2041.