West Virginia leads states challenging ruling against cross

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 27, 2018, 07:31 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Attorney General’s office says it is leading a group of 30 states in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a case that found a cross honoring World War I veterans violates the U.S. Constitution.

According to a news release, the coalition filed a brief on Monday seeking to protect veteran memorials that include religious symbolism. The brief asks the high court to overturn a lower court’s ruling in the case of the nearly century-old memorial cross in Bladensburg, Maryland.

The 40-foot-tall cross was built by the American Legion and a group of mothers who wanted to honor their sons and others from Prince George’s County, Maryland, who died in World War I.

The attorney general’s office says the Supreme Court’s decision could impact memorials nationwide.

Tyler Barker

