West Virginia lawmakers to reconvene next week on education

Tyler BarkerBy May 13, 2019, 15:39 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers will reconvene next week in a special session on education.

House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Senate President Mitch Carmichael announced Monday that the special session will resume at 2 p.m. May 20.

The brief announcement did not include an agenda or how long the session would last.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice called the special session after the GOP-led Legislature failed to agree on teacher pay raises and other education measures during the regular session that ended in March.

Teachers went on a two-day strike in February over an education bill that tied their pay raise to the formation of the state’s first charter schools and called for education savings accounts that would help parents pay for schools.

Union leaders and some lawmakers are concerned the measures that caused the strike will be addressed again.

Tyler Barker

