West Virginia lawmakers return to Capitol for 2020 session

By
Kassie Simmons
-

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s 2020 legislative session begins Wednesday with both chambers gaveling in and Gov. Jim Justice scheduled to lay out his policy agenda in his annual State of the State speech.

Lawmakers have been in Charleston this week for committee meetings, preparing bills and getting ready for the official start of the session.

Several proposals have been floated, including measures to create a state investment fund, change the state’s bail system and cut some taxes on manufacturing businesses. There is also a move to bar sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination when it comes to housing, employment and public spaces.

Last session, the statehouse saw teachers across the state protest a GOP-led move to create West Virginia’s first charter schools. The bill eventually passed in a special session in the summer.

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

