West Virginia lawmakers return, shelve education bills

Tyler BarkerBy May 20, 2019, 16:34 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia lawmakers have reconvened for their special session but are pushing back debate on education measures that caused a two-day teacher strike earlier this year.

The House of Delegates and the Senate met Monday to take up bills that were vetoed for technical reasons.

Legislators were supposed to focus on education this week, but Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael says the GOP is still working on its proposals. They’re expected to push for charter schools and school vouchers, which drew strong opposition from teachers and led to a strike.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats have debuted eight education bills that include measures to raise teachers’ pay and put mental health professionals in schools.

The extra session comes after lawmakers failed to compromise on education when the regular session ended in March.

