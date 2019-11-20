Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia lawmakers form tech caucus

By Nov 20, 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Two West Virginia lawmakers have started a bipartisan tech caucus to focus on business startups and job creation.

Delegates Moore Capito and Shawn Fluharty announced the creation of the caucus on Wednesday.

A news release from the delegates says the group will host experts to find ways the state can boost its tech sector. It will be open to all lawmakers as well as the public.

Fluharty and Capito will co-chair the caucus. A meeting schedule will be announced after the start of the 2020 legislative session in January.

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

