Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch West Virginia lawmakers disagree over greyhound racing
NewsWatchPolitical NewsState NewsTop Stories

West Virginia lawmakers disagree over greyhound racing

By Sep 23, 2019, 12:16 pm

7
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A bill expected to be introduced during the 2020 legislative session could end greyhound racing in West Virginia.

News outlets report Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael released an opinion piece Tuesday calling for an end to the practice. He’s now facing opposition from some state delegates.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports the casinos make video lottery payments of about $15 million each year to the West Virginia Lottery Commission. The lottery commission transfers the money into purse accounts at the casinos and the racing commission.

Carmichael says the money subsidizes the greyhound industry, but could be better invested in roads and education.

Democratic Delegate Shawn Fluharty says the money doesn’t come from taxpayer dollars. He says ending greyhound racing would eliminate as many as 1,700 jobs in West Virginia.

Previous PostWV Democratic State Senator announces run for Governor

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X