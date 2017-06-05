West Virginia lawmakers back again to weigh taxes, budget

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia lawmakers are back trying again to reconcile differences with Gov. Jim Justice and enact tax and budget bills for the fiscal year starting July 1.

On Monday, the Senate quickly adjourned, awaiting action by the House, which has previously voted against Senate-passed tax measures backed by Justice.

The House two weeks ago again rejected raising the state sales tax from 6 percent to 7.25 percent while cutting income taxes 20 percent with the aim of eventually ending them.

Over the past two weeks, Justice and legislative leaders have met, with the governor proposing more gradual income tax cuts and a smaller sales tax increase.

House committees are again weighing their terms.

Also on the table is Justice’s proposal for a major highway reconstruction program intended to boost employment.

