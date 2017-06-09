West Virginia lawmakers adjourn still stuck on taxes, budget

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia lawmakers have adjourned for the weekend still struggling to reconcile differences with Gov. Jim Justice and enact tax and budget bills for the fiscal year starting July 1.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate have appointed a handful of lawmakers to a conference committee to resolve tax legislation.

The committee is continuing to meet.

Lawmakers acknowledge they haven’t yet resolved differences over proposed income tax cuts.

Both chambers convened this week in the special session costing about $35,000 a day.

They’re scheduled to meet again Monday.

The Senate previously has backed and the House rejected bills supported by Democratic Gov. Jim Justice to cut income taxes while raising sales taxes.

The latest proposal would cut income taxes by 7 percent with further cuts based on certain state financial goals.

