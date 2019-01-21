Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia lawmaker seeks to end food stamp ban

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 21, 2019, 11:00 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Some lawmakers in West Virginia want to end the state’s lifetime ban on food stamps for people convicted of drug-related felonies.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports West Virginia is one of three states that ban people convicted of drug-related felonies from receiving help buying food through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps.

The lifetime ban is a federal law, but states can opt out of it. Every state except West Virginia, Mississippi and South Carolina have opted out of the ban. Republican state Delegate John Shott, who is also chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has sponsored House bill 2459 that would exempt West Virginia from that law.

