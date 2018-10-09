Home NewsWatch West Virginia justice concludes testimony in own trial
West Virginia justice concludes testimony in own trial
By Daniella Hankey Oct 09, 2018
CHARLESTON, WV (AP)- A suspended West Virginia Supreme Court justice has concluded his testimony in his federal criminal trial.
Justice Allen Loughry was grilled by a federal prosecutor for a second day Tuesday over receipts and the use of state-owned property that the government contends was for his own benefit.
Defense attorney John Carr asked Loughry about odometer readings for some state vehicles he drove that were lower than previous readings for the same car driven on the same day.
Loughry declared, “These records are a mess.”
Loughry is charged with fraud, false statements and witness tampering.
The defense rested Tuesday.
Loughry and three other justices were impeached over questions involving lavish office renovations that evolved into accusations of corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty. Loughry’s impeachment trial is set for next month.
