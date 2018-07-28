Home NewsWatch West Virginia jail to launch addiction recovery program
West Virginia jail to launch addiction recovery program
By Daniella HankeyJul 28, 2018, 09:59 am
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY)- A West Virginia jail is set to launch a new pilot program aimed at helping inmates overcome drug addiction.
The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports the program was announced Wednesday by the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety secretary, Jeff Sandy. The Western Regional Jail’s pilot program will serve 32 men and 32 women in Cabell, Wayne and Putnam counties.
The regional jail system currently doesn’t offer addiction treatment services. Sandy says the new $440,000 program will be paid for by the state and administered by Prestera Center. It will continue existing treatment plans and help eliminate maintenance drug abuse. It also will assist released participants with making appointments to continue treatment.
The director of Correctional Substance Abuse Control, Jack Luikart, says the program will start by January 2019.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
