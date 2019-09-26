BREAKING NEWS
West Virginia jail inmate found face down outside cell dies

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 26, 2019, 14:06 pm

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Officials say an inmate at a West Virginia jail has died.

The Journal cited a statement from West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina in reporting that 62-year-old Randy William Nealis died Sept. 19 at a hospital after being found lying face down outside his cell at the Eastern Regional Jail. He had been arrested three days prior.

Messina says Nealis was responsive when found and jail staff aided him until emergency responders arrived and transported him to the hospital.

Officials said there’s no evidence of foul play or self-harm. Messina says the inmate’s cause of death is unclear and his body was released to the medical examiner.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

