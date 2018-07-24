Home NewsWatch West Virginia Humanities Council Leader Announces Retirement
West Virginia Humanities Council Leader Announces Retirement
By Daniella Hankey Jul 24, 2018
CHARLESTON, WV (AP)- The executive director of the West Virginia Humanities Council has announced his retirement.
Ken Sullivan has led the council since 1997. His retirement takes effect Oct. 12.
The council says it has hired Eric Waggoner of West Virginia Wesleyan College as the new executive director.
The council is a nonprofit organization serving West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities. Its board of director includes 24 people. The council is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
During Sullivan’s tenure, the council bought and restored historic property and published the West Virginia Encyclopedia in both print and online versions. The council bought the 1836 MacFarland-Hubbard House in Charleston two years after Sullivan became executive director and dedicated the property as its headquarters on West Virginia Day in 2000.
