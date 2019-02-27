Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch West Virginia House votes to expand mental health care in schools
NewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

West Virginia House votes to expand mental health care in schools

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 27, 2019, 12:50 pm

21
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia House has approved a bill to expand mental health services in schools.

Delegates passed the measure by a 99-0 vote Wednesday. Roane County Del. Martin Atkinson’s bill would require counties to hire at least one school psychologist for every 1,000 students between kindergarten and seventh grade. The bill now heads to the Senate.

The Republican’s legislation also calls for additional mental health services for pupils who have issues related to drug abuse in the state. County boards would have to make the hires by the 2021 school year.

There is no fiscal note on the bill.

Previous PostHouse tables measure to allow concealed carry on campuses
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X