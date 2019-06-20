West Virginia House Passes Education Reform Bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY/WCHS)- After more than 12 hours of debate, the West Virginia House has passed their version of the education omnibus bill.

The bill passed after a 51-47 vote around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. It is effective immediately after passage.

An amendment by Del. Espinoza was offered which would limit the number of charter schools to 3 pilot charter schools until July 1, 2023.

The amendment was adopted with 51 approving and 44 opposing. The amendment would initially establish three pilot charter schools until 2023. After that, every three years, there could potentially be three more.

The bill will now head back to the Senate. The House has adjourned pending the call of the Chair.