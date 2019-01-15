West Virginia House Of Delegates Want To Introduce Bill To Fund Trump’s Border Wall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Delegates Carl “Robbie” Martin, R-Upshur; Patrick Martin, R-Lewis; and Caleb Hanna, R-Webster, today announced they plan to introduce a bill that would divert $10 million from the state’s current nearly $200 million surplus to help President Donald Trump build a wall along the southern U.S. border.

“West Virginians support our President and the wall,” Delegate Carl Martin said. “They’re sick of seeing Washington politicians sit on their hands while drugs and criminals pour over our border. It’s time for the states to stand up and do what they can to support our President in his fight to protect innocent Americans.”

Delegate Hanna announced the plan publicly during a Tuesday morning appearance on “Fox and Friends.”

“I believe in President Trump and the wall,” Delegate Hanna said. “For me, this is no different than sending our National Guard to the border or overseas to protect U.S. interests. We, as a state, have resources available to help make America more secure, and I believe West Virginians would want those resources used to make us more safe.”

The delegates said one of the most pressing issues facing West Virginia right now is the rampant drug problem – a problem fueled in large part by the trafficking of highly potent, illicit drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We have been in contact with multiple law enforcement officers and judges about the drug epidemic, and every single one has told us 90 percent of the drugs coming to our state are coming in from Mexico,” Delegate Carl Martin said.

“This is about our children and our future, and we must do everything in our power to protect them,” Delegate Patrick Martin said. “Since the D.C. liberals won’t act on this, we will. And I hope West Virginia serves as an example to other states that it’s time to stand up against inaction in Washington and band together to do what’s right.”

The delegates’ proposal is currently being drafted and should be formally introduced in the Legislature in the coming days.