West Virginia House of Delegates pass abortion bill, now moves to the Senate

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

In a 93 to 5 vote, the House of Delegates voted to send the bill to the West Virginia Senate.  The bill says that if physicians perform an abortion they must preserve the life and health of the child if a baby is born alive. Physicians must render the same care as they would to a child born alive.

If a physician intentionally violated the law, they could lose their license to practice.

The full bill can be read below:

A list of how representatives in the House of Delegates voted can be seen below:

