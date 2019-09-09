West Virginia House of Delegate charged with battery

UPDATE: (Monday, September 9, 2019, at 1:00 pm) CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A West Virginia House Delegate has been charged with battery.

According to a criminal complaint, Mike Caputo has been charged with battery after an incident occurred at the Capitol back on March 1, 2019. Caputo allegedly was makinga commotion, talking loud, and saying nasty things. Witnesses say Caputo raised his hands and said, open the “GD” door and nobody keeps me out. Caputo pushed the chamber door into and struck the HOD doorman, Logan Casterline, as he entered the chamber.

Delegate Sharon Malcolm was interviewed after the incident and stated that while she was in the chamber, the defendant stepped around her and advised her to get the “F” out of his way. She stated he then took his elbow and pushed her out of his way. Delegate Malcolm stated that she wasn’t initially hurt, but was sore, and later advised the Capitol Police that she had sought medical attention for pain.

Caputo is charged with battery. Caputo later apologized for the incident.

West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw is punishing a Marion County delegate who kicked open a door in the House last week and injured a doorkeeper.

The speaker said Del. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, will not serve on any committees or participate in any committee matters through the remainder of the legislative session that ends Friday, said Jared Hunt, House communications director.

Caputo was angry over an anti-Muslim poster that was on display in the Rotunda and kicked open the door, injuring a doorkeeper who was blocking the door on the other side. Caputo apologized over the weekend and said he regrets what happened.

The poster sparked heated discussions on the House floor, and the sergeant of arms, Anne Lieberman, resigned after a lawmaker, Del. Michael Angelucci, D-Marion, claimed she had made a hate speech comment. Lieberman that the delegate misheard or misunderstood what she actually said.

Lots of backlash followed the incident. Members of the Islamic Association turned out at the Capitol over the weekend. The state Democratic Party and state Republican Party have condemned the poster that was put on display.

Caputo serves on several legislative committees – Energy, Government Organization, House Rules and Industry and Labor.