West Virginia holds Mountaineer Gas pipeline public hearing

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 26, 2018, 04:14 am

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Public Service Commission has held a public hearing to address concerns over a gas pipeline extension.

News outlets report the meeting was Wednesday at Shepherd University over the Mountaineer Gas Company Eastern Panhandle Expansion Project.

 

The pipeline between Berkeley Springs and Martinsburg began construction in March.

Mountaineer Gas has proposed to invest nearly $120 million for infrastructure replacements and system upgrades from 2019 through 2023, including roughly $16.5 million for ongoing investments to expand and enhance service in Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

 

Many citizens shared concerns about how the pipeline impacts the Panhandle’s karst geology of sinkholes, springs and caves. Mary Snodgrass says tree-cutting and rainstorms have already damaged the landscape.

CD Linton, regional manager of Argos cement plant, says the pipeline will provide reliable, clean energy.

Daniella Hankey

