Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch West Virginia Higher Ed Panel To Pick New Interim Leader
NewsWatchStateTop Stories

West Virginia Higher Ed Panel To Pick New Interim Leader

Yazmin RodriguezBy Mar 25, 2019, 05:25 am

9
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is planning to pick a new interim leader by late next month due to the current interim chancellor’s plans to resign.

Media outlets report that the commission’s board voted Friday to accept the resignation of interim chancellor Carolyn Long effective May 15. The board met in a closed session before the vote.

Long said she expects to be re-appointed as president of the West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

Commission Chairman Michael Farrell said the panel is accepting applications for the interim leadership post through April 10. Farrell said the board plans to hire the new interim chancellor on April 26.

Long was named interim chancellor in July, shortly after Gov. Jim Justice formed his Blue Ribbon Commission on Four-Year Higher Education.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University. At Monmouth, she was actively involved in the student-run television studio, HawkTv. There she anchored, reported, produced and directed. After graduation, she headed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut where she received her masters in broadcast journalism and digital media while interning at a radio station. Yazmin has always had an admiration for storytelling and idolized news anchors growing up especially WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa. She always had a love of public speaking and writing and knew journalism was the right career for her the moment she stepped into her college television station. She’s beyond thankful WOAY gave her this opportunity to live out her dream career. She loves working out, cooking, going on long drives and watching movies, especially A Star is Born.

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X