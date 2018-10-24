Search
West Virginia has registered 29,000 students to vote

By Oct 24, 2018

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Among the more than 92,000 new voters in West Virginia in the last 20 months, Secretary of State Mac Warner says there are more than 29,000 high school students.

Warner said in a news release that the November election is the first general election in which all of those students will be eligible to vote.

The secretary of state’s office has worked with county clerks, school administrators, educators and civic groups to reach young people. Warner said when people start voting when they are young, they’re more likely to continue the practice.

Early voting in West Virginia begins Wednesday and goes until Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov. 6.

Warner said a form of identification is required to vote but it does not have to be a photo ID.

