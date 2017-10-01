WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News West Virginia has highest US student loan default rate
Local NewsNewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

West Virginia has highest US student loan default rate

Rebecca FernandezBy Oct 01, 2017, 16:19 pm

9
0
Advertisement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Government records show West Virginia has the highest default rate on college student loans in the nation.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the default rate in West Virginia in 2016 was 18.3 percent, up from 16.2 percent in 2015.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports it’s the largest percentage increase of any state. Nationally, the default rate was 11.5 percent. The Education Department says nearly 9,600 people who started repaying their federal student debt in West Virginia in fiscal year 2014 defaulted on their loans by the fall of 2016.

Higher Education Policy Commission senior director of financial aid Brian Weingart says most of the defaulted loans came from the private, for-profit American Public University System based in Charles Town. The school had about 5,500 students who defaulted on their loans.

Comments

comments

Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives