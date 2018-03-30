Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia governor’s coal firm sued over $1M settlement

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 30, 2018, 15:14 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A coal company owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is being sued for not paying $1 million in a settlement agreement.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings submitted this week by Dennis Ray Johnson II accuse Kentucky Fuel Corp of only paying a portion of a $2 million settlement. The Wednesday filing says the company paid half up front and was supposed to pay the second half in monthly installments of $50,000.

The lawsuit by Peoples Bank says Kentucky Fuel still owes $950,000. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the lawsuit stems from a 2014 lawsuit Kentucky Fuel settled in 2015 in which two companies accused it of not upholding a coal transaction.

Tyler Barker

