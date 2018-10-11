West Virginia governor’s coal firm ordered to pay settlement

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A judge has ordered a coal company owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family to start making payments on a settlement.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Justice Low Seam Mining, Inc. was ordered Wednesday to pay roughly $478,000 to Virginia Drilling Co. in 10 days. An August 2017 complaint says the Justice company owned Virginia Drilling about $1.3 million for goods and services.

The companies reached a settlement agreement in September 2017 and again in May 2018, but Virginia Drilling says the Justice company never made the agreed upon payments.

Justice Low Seam Mining, Inc. is one of many coal companies owned by the Justice family.

The state Secretary of State’s Office’s website says Justice’s son, James C. Justice III, is the director and president of this firm.