West Virginia governor under scrutiny for state aircraft use

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – An analysis of flight records shows West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has used state aircraft less than the state’s previous two governors.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel received the records from the state’s aviation division Wednesday through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The analysis found flights transported the governor from his home in Greenbrier County to Charleston.

Democratic Del. Isaac Sponaugle has filed a legal complaint asking that Justice be ordered to follow the state constitution which says the governor must reside in the capital.

Former Wood County GOP chairman Rob Cornelius has filed complaints alleging Justice used state aircraft for political purposes.

Jordan Damron, a spokesperson for the governor, says Justice has saved taxpayers money by refusing a salary, benefits and other perks that governors before him enjoyed.

