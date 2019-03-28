Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia Governor Signs Bill Boosting Campaign Contribution Limits

Yazmin RodriguezBy Mar 28, 2019, 11:12 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice has approved a bill raising campaign contribution limits in West Virginia political races.

The Republican governor signed the measure Wednesday.

The bill almost triples the amount that individuals can donate to candidates from $1,000 to $2,800. It also boosts the amount a person can give to a state party executive committee to $10,000 and allows for $5,000 donations to political action committees.

Opponents have argued against allowing more money in political races and called for greater transparency on donors.

Berkeley Republican Sen. Craig Blair issued a press release last week in favor of the bill. He says it brings the state in line with federal contribution limits and argued that it will lessen the influence of political action committees.

