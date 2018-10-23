Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch State West Virginia governor renews call for justice’s resignation
StateTop Stories

West Virginia governor renews call for justice’s resignation

Terell BaileyBy Oct 22, 2018, 22:44 pm

10
0

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia’s governor has renewed his call for suspended state Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry to resign.

Responding to a question about Loughry at a news conference Monday, Gov. Jim Justice said “it just seems to me like the right thing is resignation and go on down the road.”

Loughry was convicted of 11 counts at a criminal trial in federal court Oct. 12.

The day before, a panel of temporary Supreme Court justices ruled that articles of impeachment filed against Justice Margaret Workman violated the separation of powers doctrine and that the Senate didn’t have jurisdiction. The Senate met anyway to decide its next steps. It postponed Workman’s trial after the presiding judge didn’t show up.

Lawyers for Loughry and retired Justice Robin Davis also asked that their separate impeachment trials be blocked.

Previous PostCDC warns against dressing up pet chickens for Halloween
Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 AM3:00 PMCountry Craft Guild's 38th Annual Show

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X