West Virginia Governor Orders Partial Activation of State Emergency Operations Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – In response to the flooding in West Virginia’s southern counties and the additional rain forecast, Governor Jim Justice has ordered the partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center.

West Virginia agencies assisting in the SEOC include the Office of the Governor, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Intelligence/Fusion Center, National Guard and Division of Highways, along with the state chapter of the Red Cross, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD), and the National Weather Service. Additional agencies remain on standby to provide assistance.

WVDHSEM has deployed an Area Liaison and additional staff to the affected area to assist local emergency management agencies as needed. WVDHSEM and local emergency management agencies are monitoring the developing hazards and will remain vigilant during the event.

As of 9:45 a.m., the McDowell County Commission President has declared a State of Emergency for McDowell County. No resources (additional staff, equipment, etc.) have been requested at this time. All agencies are prepared to assist with any requests received.

Portions of the state remain under a Flood Watch through tomorrow morning. The Governor urges citizens to monitor their local weather situation via television, radio, and news outlets, the National Weather Service, and by following WVDHSEM on social media. WVDHSEM will be posting updates as conditions develop to the WVDHSEM Facebook and Twitter pages at: https://www.facebook.com/WVDHSEM/ and https://twitter.com/WVDHSEM.