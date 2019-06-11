West Virginia Golf Update – June 10

WOAY – The final qualifier for the 2019 West Virginia Open took place at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane, with 17 golfers earning spots in next week’s championship.

Three golfers split medalist honors, two of them coming from Southern West Virginia. Jeff McGraw (Princeton), Walker Dent (White Sulphur Springs), and WVU senior Max Sear all posted an even-par round of 72.

In total, seven area golfers advanced to next week’s West Virginia Open, scheduled for June 19-21 at Parkersburg Country Club.

Also on Monday, the WV Senior Women’s Amateur completed play at the Resort at Glade Springs, with Karen Kinnett winning the title for a second time in three years. Karen Rainey of Daniels, who won in 2018, finished as runner-up.