West Virginia Gold Rush Set To Return in April

CHARLESTON,WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Gold Rush, a special stocking of golden rainbow trout, is returning April 1-6 in more than 55 waters across the state.



During the week of the event, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock only golden rainbow trout in designated lakes and streams. The first ever Gold Rush took place in 2018 and was so successful that the state is repeating and expanding it.



“I hope as many West Virginians as possible take advantage of Gold Rush this year,” Gov. Justice said. “Fishing is a wonderful tradition in our state. I have so many great memories of times I went fishing with my dad, and I want all West Virginians to have the opportunity to make the same great memories with their families.”



Those who are interested in participating in Gold Rush can find a list of stocking locations at www.wvgoldrush.com



All anglers age 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license with a current trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing. A West Virginia fishing license can be purchased at approximately 180 retail agents around the state or online at wvfish.com.



This year, the Gold Rush will happen in 16 streams and 41 lakes, including those in or close to several state parks. State workers will stock golden rainbow trout at 15 state parks and forests, many of which are offering overnight accommodations and scheduling special programming.



To ensure families have plenty of opportunities to participate, whether at the start or end of the week, DNR will conduct a big release on Saturday, April 6 – the last day of the event.



DNR expects to be able to stock about 40,000 golden rainbows this year, up from 35,000 in 2018.



Introduced to the public in 1963 as part of West Virginia’s centennial celebration, the golden rainbow trout is prized by anglers young and old for its unmistakable, bright-yellow color.