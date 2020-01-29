West Virginia Girl Scout sells cookies to all 50 states

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — One first-grader is taking the country by storm – one cookie at a time. Rory Clark, a Morgantown Girl Scout with the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, has sold cookies to all 50 states in the country.

Using the power of social media and her online cookie website, Clark has made cookie sales in Alaska to Wyoming and everywhere in between.

The 7-year-old Daisy set a goal to reach all 50 states and colored in a map as she made progress. To date, she has sold 679 total boxes and counting.

“You should always set a goal to see if you can actually do it,” Clark said. “To hit that goal – I think it was really cool and I was so excited to get the whole map – it really made my day.”

Clark was inspired to spread the love of Girl Scout cookies after a class project at school created a postcard exchange with the goal of receiving a postcard from each of the 50 states.

“Family and friends ordered through her digital cookie site, and that enabled her to sell to people all around the country,” said Tara Hilleary, troop leader. “We’re very proud of her, and it’s a huge accomplishment for a 7-year-old. These girls in my troop always far exceed any expectations I have.”

Clark was motivated to talk with customers – not just about cookies, but about her love for Girl Scouts and what her troop will be able to do with the funds.

“We are very proud of Rory and her accomplishment of selling cookies to someone in all 50 states. We weren’t sure if it could be accomplished but thought it would be a fun way for her to learn more about US Geography,” said Becca Fint-Clark, Rory’s mother and a local Girl Scout volunteer.

“I also love the idea of goal setting with cookie sales. It has instilled a real sense of pride in her that she accomplished one of her goals. Rory has a larger than life and spunky personality that made her a born salesperson. We are proud of her.”

Proceeds from the sale stay local and have led to support for animal shelters, food banks and more in communities – all while teaching girls crucial skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

﻿

“Rory said after she colored in the last state that she was done selling and now ready to do the really fun part: Delivering,” Becca said, laughing. “I had to make it clear that we were not delivering to all 50 states.”

To find a Girl Scout selling cookies near you, contact cookies@BDGSC.org and look for booth sales beginning at the end of February.