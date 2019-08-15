Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
CrimeWatch News

West Virginia Girl Found In Mexico, Mother Facing Charges

Yazmin Rodriguez Aug 15, 2019

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials say a missing West Virginia girl has been found in Mexico and her mother is facing charges.

The U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday announced it located the 6-year-old and her mother at a hotel in Mexico City with the help of Mexican authorities Tuesday.

The girl was reported missing on July 20 after her mother didn’t return her to her custodial parent after a scheduled visitation. Days later, an emergency protective order and a warrant were filed against the mother, charging her with concealment of a child.

Authorities say the girl is in good condition and is being returned to her father in the U.S. The mother hasn’t hired a lawyer.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

