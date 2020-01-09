West Virginia gets $866K grant for flood recovery

By
Kassie Simmons
-

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Labor Department awarded $866,675 for flood recovery in West Virginia, the state’s U.S. senators announced.

The funding is through the Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant Program.

Flooding in February 2018 destroyed homes, displaced residents from jobs and caused more than $22 million in public infrastructure damage, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said in a news release.

“While our communities are still recovering from these disasters, this funding will help workers find jobs and expand their experience so that they can get back to work and give back to their communities,” the Democratic senator said.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said the grant will provide Workforce West Virginia with assistance to rebuild.

“An important part of making sure individuals and communities are able to fully recover from recent storms is making sure our workers have the tools necessary to get back on their feet,” Capito said.

