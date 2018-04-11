West Virginia Gender Pay Gap

A recent analysis has shown that West Virginia has the third largest gender pay gap in the nation.

A woman employed full-time in West Virginia year-round is typically paid about 72 cents, for every dollar that’s paid to a man. This is a yearly pay difference of over twelve thousand dollars.

In honor of “Equal Pay Day”, the analysis shows that West Virginia women lose more than 4.4 billion dollars every year because of the gender age gap.

This research report was conducted by the National Partnership for Women & Families.

