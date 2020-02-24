West Virginia gas prices fall 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week

(WOAY) – West Virginia gas prices have fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.39/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations.

Gas prices in West Virginia are 11.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia is priced at $2.19/g today while the most expensive is $2.79/g, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.19/g while the highest is $2.79/g, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.75/g while the most expensive is $99.90/g, a difference of $98.15/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.47/g today. The national average is down 6.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in West Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

February 24, 2019: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

February 24, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

February 24, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 24, 2016: $1.71/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)

February 24, 2015: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

February 24, 2014: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

February 24, 2013: $3.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

February 24, 2012: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

February 24, 2011: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

February 24, 2010: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Pittsburgh- $2.67/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.69/g.

Charleston- $2.32/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.33/g.

Virginia- $2.27/g, up 3.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.23/g.

“With oil prices having pushed higher in recent weeks, we saw the national average price of gasoline increase for the second straight week. Yet with much unknown after a rocky weekend with the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading into new countries, we still could see the current uptick slow with more countries potentially locking down travel,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Over the last decade, the national average typically begins its seasonal rise on February 9, lasting until May 2, during which the average rise is 54 cents per gallon. This year could look much different based on myriad unknowns that continue to fog the situation. It’s nearly guaranteed that prices will be higher by April and May, but beyond that, the timing remains completely unknown, as does how the coronavirus will threaten overall gasoline demand.”