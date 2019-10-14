West Virginia Football Drops Second Game in a Row

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – One week after letting the game slip loose in the 4th Quarter, West Virginia football sang the same tune on Saturday against Iowa State.

Despite the Mountaineers trailing just one touchdown after three quarters, they allowed 17 points in the final 12 minutes and 20 seconds. The result: A 38 to 14 loss to the Cyclones.

West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall suffered an upper-body injury during his first drive on the field. He was sidelined the rest of the game and replaced by Jack Allison who finished with 140 yards, one touchdown and one interception. After the game, WVU head coach Neal Brown did not have a return date for Kendall.

Next up, West Virginia travels to face the Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday at noon.