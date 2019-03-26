West Virginia Falls in CBI Quarterfinals

Morgantown, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – The 2018-19 season came to an end Monday night for West Virginia men’s basketball, following a 109-91 loss to Coastal Carolina in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational.

The Chanticleers’ 109 points are the most ever allowed by a West Virginia team in the Coliseum.

West Virginia played the first half without Derek Culver, who was benched for arriving late to the matchup. He would finish with 11 points, while Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Lamont West led the Mountaineers with 21 points each. DaVante Jones had a game-high 32 points for the Chanticleers, who will face DePaul in the semifinals.

West Virginia finishes the 2018-19 season at 15-21, the second losing season under Bob Huggins.