Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports West Virginia Falls in CBI Quarterfinals
SportsSports NewsWVU

West Virginia Falls in CBI Quarterfinals

Matt DigbyBy Mar 26, 2019, 00:25 am

11
0

Morgantown, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – The 2018-19 season came to an end Monday night for West Virginia men’s basketball, following a 109-91 loss to Coastal Carolina in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational.

The Chanticleers’ 109 points are the most ever allowed by a West Virginia team in the Coliseum.

West Virginia played the first half without Derek Culver, who was benched for arriving late to the matchup. He would finish with 11 points, while Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Lamont West led the Mountaineers with 21 points each. DaVante Jones had a game-high 32 points for the Chanticleers, who will face DePaul in the semifinals.

West Virginia finishes the 2018-19 season at 15-21, the second losing season under Bob Huggins.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X