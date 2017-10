Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s Senate has voted to prohibit doctors from prescribing narcotics or drugs that induce abortion by telemedicine.

The bill passed by the House doesn’t include the prohibition on physicians remotely prescribing abortion drugs.

The Senate bill, approved 34-0 on Tuesday, goes back to the House of Delegates to decide whether to agree or not to the change.

Related

Comments

comments