West Virginia ex-town recorder sentenced for theft, fraud

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — A former town recorder in West Virginia has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for embezzlement and forgery.

State Auditor John McCuskey says in a news release 50-year-old Tracy L. Bell was sentenced Tuesday in Webster County Circuit Court.

Bell was the recorder in Cowen from 2015 to 2018. The statement says Bell used her position to steal more than $46,000 from the town for her own use.

Bell was sentenced to up to 10 years on each count. They are to be served consecutively. She also was ordered to pay back the money, plus interest, fees and costs, and reimburse the state the $15,000 cost of the investigation.

The investigation was conducted by the state auditor’s public integrity and fraud unit.